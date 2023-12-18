Donald L. Hagan LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,862 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 45.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 41,951 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 332.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 33,395 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.80. 1,366,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,195,315. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $31.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.32 and a 200 day moving average of $27.67.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

