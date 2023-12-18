Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Acquired by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11,040.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,156,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,154 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 242.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,042,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,519,000 after purchasing an additional 738,345 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,804,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,624,000 after purchasing an additional 684,660 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 1,027,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,098,000 after purchasing an additional 585,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 801.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 316,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,606,000 after purchasing an additional 281,361 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYMI opened at $65.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.08. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $58.56 and a 12 month high of $66.26.

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

