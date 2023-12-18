S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 72.3% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $436.80. The stock had a trading volume of 107,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,250. The company has a market capitalization of $138.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.61, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.17. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.14 and a 1-year high of $441.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $390.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.44.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.78.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

