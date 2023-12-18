Northeast Financial Group Inc. Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $701,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $163.50. 410,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,411,760. The company has a market cap of $139.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.