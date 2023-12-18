Kathmere Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9,912.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 78,769,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,327,125,000 after acquiring an additional 77,982,655 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,902,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,897,796,000 after acquiring an additional 14,122,168 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,673,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,499,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129,635 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,421,936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,562,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,988,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSM traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $102.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,446,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,788,219. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $72.84 and a 12-month high of $110.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $533.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

