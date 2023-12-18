SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 61.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.74. 13,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,236. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $64.17 and a twelve month high of $75.96. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.62.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

