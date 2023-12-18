SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 546,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,204 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $37,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the third quarter worth $85,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 511,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDYG traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.91. 18,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,263. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.62. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $64.17 and a twelve month high of $75.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

