Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Bought by Gpwm LLC

Gpwm LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up 4.0% of Gpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Gpwm LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of VSS traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.70. The company had a trading volume of 18,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,299. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $99.03 and a 52-week high of $116.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.20.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

