Donaldson Capital Management LLC Purchases 508 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ECL traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $196.48. The stock had a trading volume of 145,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,905. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.13 and a 1 year high of $201.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.59. The stock has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 49.19%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.67.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

