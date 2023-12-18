Worth Asset Management LLC Sells 6,390 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Worth Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,390 shares during the period. Global X MLP ETF comprises about 1.1% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Worth Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Global X MLP ETF worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,512,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,720,000 after acquiring an additional 21,161 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 80.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 819,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,043,000 after acquiring an additional 364,594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 814,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,897,000 after acquiring an additional 9,742 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 646,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at $21,853,000.

Global X MLP ETF Price Performance

MLPA stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.63. The stock had a trading volume of 64,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,408. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. Global X MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.52 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

About Global X MLP ETF

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

