General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Holdings Raised by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 294.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 791.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $253.50. The stock had a trading volume of 232,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,927. The company has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.09. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

