iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Sold by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 54.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,796 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYG. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,730,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,580,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 48,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 26,892 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

HYG stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.80. The stock had a trading volume of 14,001,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,544,801. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.68 and a 1-year high of $77.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.