Worth Asset Management LLC Sells 38,689 Shares of Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN)

Worth Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN – Free Report) by 43.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,689 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco India ETF were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco India ETF by 14,225.4% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 165,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 164,446 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco India ETF by 83.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 204,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 93,113 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco India ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco India ETF by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 59,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco India ETF by 161.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 41,154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PIN traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.20. The company had a trading volume of 317,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,194. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.45. The stock has a market cap of $140.87 million, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.71. Invesco India ETF has a 1 year low of $19.95 and a 1 year high of $25.74.

Invesco India ETF Company Profile

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

