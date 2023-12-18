Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Buys 233 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 166.5% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 31,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 19,467 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.76. The company had a trading volume of 600,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,370. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $112.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.71. The company has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

