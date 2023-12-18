Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.7% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.37. The company had a trading volume of 940,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,602. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.27. The company has a market capitalization of $104.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $149.95.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

