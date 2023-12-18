Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Position Trimmed by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 93,105.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,227,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,945,000 after acquiring an additional 140,076,592 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2,046.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,435,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,742 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,716,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,853,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,087,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.86. 390,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,994. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day moving average is $33.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.89 and a 12 month high of $35.54.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

