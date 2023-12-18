First Financial Corp IN Buys 1,019 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 339.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3,189.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,534 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth $405,697,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after buying an additional 1,659,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MAR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.80.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $222.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,687. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.37 and a 12-month high of $222.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The stock has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

