Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,358 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 2.0% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $42,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $243.28. 705,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,814,807. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $245.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.96.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.