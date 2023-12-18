Navalign LLC Buys 3,706 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Navalign LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Navalign LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Navalign LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,143,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,713,000 after acquiring an additional 150,221 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 523.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,752,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,933,000 after buying an additional 1,470,818 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 662,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,158,000 after buying an additional 39,452 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,716,000 after buying an additional 55,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 622,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,459,000 after buying an additional 127,496 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CMF stock opened at $57.64 on Monday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $57.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.04.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.