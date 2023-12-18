Ignite Planners LLC Acquires 8,381 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 151.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 12,807.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 26,485,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,449,000 after buying an additional 26,280,764 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,939,000 after buying an additional 15,624,628 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,342,014,000 after buying an additional 4,368,323 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 98,370.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,673,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,648,000 after buying an additional 3,670,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1,225.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,568,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,046,000 after buying an additional 3,299,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $94.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $146.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.26.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PM. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

