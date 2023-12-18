Ignite Planners LLC Acquires 158 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.43.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,742,676. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,436 shares of company stock valued at $7,488,314. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $174.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $179.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.43 and its 200 day moving average is $164.05.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

