Ignite Planners LLC Purchases 14,884 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 121.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,884 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPYG stock opened at $64.49 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $49.54 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.97.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.