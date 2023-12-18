Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $157.78 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 774,840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 28,049 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 0.9% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.13% of Union Pacific worth $157,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,582 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $389,153,000 after buying an additional 21,361 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,535 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $241.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $147.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $245.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.54.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.90%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.96.

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

