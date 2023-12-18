Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,346 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $7,636,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,272 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,071.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $550,640,000 after buying an additional 2,370,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Boeing by 175,431.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $452,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 599.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $321,475,000 after buying an additional 1,827,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Boeing from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $258.12.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $264.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.00. The company has a market capitalization of $159.88 billion, a PE ratio of -56.23 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $265.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($6.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

