The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Raised by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,591,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,085,000 after purchasing an additional 137,514 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.2% in the third quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO opened at $58.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 257,287 shares of company stock worth $14,370,541. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

