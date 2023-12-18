Transform Wealth LLC Has $3.52 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,206 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Waste Management by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 287,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 87.9% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 18.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 349,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,323,000 after buying an additional 55,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 16,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,499,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,436 shares of company stock valued at $7,488,314. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $174.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.05. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $179.50.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

