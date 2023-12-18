Canton Hathaway LLC Sells 29,993 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Canton Hathaway LLC cut its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,751 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 29,993 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 153,971 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 59,936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 95,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 24.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 350,512 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 69,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144,654 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.96. 18,529,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,506,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.35.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.02.

Read Our Latest Analysis on F

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.