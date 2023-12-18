Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC trimmed its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 82.9% in the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 690,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after buying an additional 312,767 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $5,020,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 36.6% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 98,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 26,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,863,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,484 shares in the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NYSE PLTR traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $17.94. 30,167,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,663,559. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average is $16.57. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 304.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.77.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.61 million. Analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $10,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $11,851.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $10,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $11,851.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $350,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,743,119 shares in the company, valued at $27,924,766.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 989,677 shares of company stock valued at $19,328,329. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

