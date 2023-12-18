NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Trading Up 4.8%

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.36 and last traded at $10.34. Approximately 16,555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 287,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

NET Power Trading Up 4.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.95.

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.37).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NET Power

NET Power Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in NET Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in NET Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in NET Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in NET Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in NET Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000.



NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. It invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Further Reading

