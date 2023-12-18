NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Trading Up 4.8%

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.36 and last traded at $10.34. Approximately 16,555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 287,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.
NET Power Trading Up 4.7 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.95.
NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.37).
NET Power Company Profile
NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. It invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.
