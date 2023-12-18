CVA Family Office LLC Grows Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUSFree Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,265 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of CVA Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. CVA Family Office LLC owned 0.22% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $9,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 516,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1,741.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 20,882 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 250,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 72,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 9,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $303,000.

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.85. The company had a trading volume of 55,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,254. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.57 and a 1-year high of $81.21.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

