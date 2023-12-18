Goodman Advisory Group LLC Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 76.9% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $196.43. 516,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,743. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.60. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.76 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $90.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at $3,883,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,321. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.88.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

