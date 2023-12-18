Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Goodman Advisory Group LLC

Goodman Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 77.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,927 shares during the quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 91,079.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845,616 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after purchasing an additional 68,301 shares during the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth $233,242,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,581,000 after purchasing an additional 84,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,787,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,439,000 after buying an additional 242,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, Director Scott C. Darling sold 24,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $5,080,671.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,443.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,855 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total transaction of $576,206.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,803,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott C. Darling sold 24,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $5,080,671.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,443.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,973 shares of company stock worth $25,303,515 in the last three months. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $220.95. The company had a trading volume of 918,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,621. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.85 and a beta of 0.87. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $223.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.04.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Macquarie raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZS

About Zscaler

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.