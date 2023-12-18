Great Waters Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Great Waters Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Great Waters Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period.

Shares of SRLN stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.67. 912,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,460. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $42.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.68.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

