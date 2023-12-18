Affiance Financial LLC Buys 10,901 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 42.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,901 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1,580.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 226,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 213,371 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 778,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,732,000 after purchasing an additional 87,993 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1,806.0% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 80.8% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 36,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 16,177 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the second quarter worth $15,166,000.

Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.60. 195,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,179. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a twelve month low of $20.99 and a twelve month high of $23.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.95.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

