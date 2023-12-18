Affiance Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Affiance Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.9% of Affiance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,324,792,000 after acquiring an additional 27,793,930 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,976,000 after acquiring an additional 194,301 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,195,000 after acquiring an additional 65,507 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VNQ traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.25. 2,563,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,191,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.18 and its 200 day moving average is $80.68. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $94.53.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

