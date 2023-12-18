Great Waters Wealth Management Purchases 328,040 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Great Waters Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,420,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,040 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 10.7% of Great Waters Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Great Waters Wealth Management owned approximately 0.97% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $53,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,871.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,633,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,616,003 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,513,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,369,000 after acquiring an additional 369,357 shares during the period. Geometric Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 5,531,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,419,000 after acquiring an additional 349,883 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,228,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,883,000 after purchasing an additional 498,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,482,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,478,000 after purchasing an additional 306,495 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAX stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.92. The company had a trading volume of 180,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,037. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.11. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.