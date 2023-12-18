iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Stock Position Cut by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth about $113,000.

Shares of AOR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.09. The stock had a trading volume of 443,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,131. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

