Affiance Financial LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Affiance Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,253 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust lifted its holdings in Target by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $87,276,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Target by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Target by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,090 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,552,606. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.70. The stock has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.82.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.07.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

