SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Purchased by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,977 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,704,000 after purchasing an additional 202,945,771 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,922,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,032,000 after buying an additional 1,079,656 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,962,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,137,000 after buying an additional 1,242,943 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,734,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,929,000 after buying an additional 577,325 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,947,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,105,000 after buying an additional 626,489 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,548,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,924. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

