iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH) Shares Acquired by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC owned about 1.24% of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 455.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $358,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $579,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000.

BATS:XJH traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.31. The company had a trading volume of 10,676 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.76. The company has a market capitalization of $111.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

