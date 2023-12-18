Grassi Investment Management Acquires 900 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Grassi Investment Management increased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,580 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $76.59. 3,443,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,621,883. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.35 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.49.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

