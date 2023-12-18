Signify Wealth Takes Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Signify Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 1.6% of Signify Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 358.8% during the third quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 41,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 32,438 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 113,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,889,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,255,413. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $33.84 and a 1 year high of $39.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.45 and a 200 day moving average of $36.81.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

