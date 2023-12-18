First Financial Corp IN Purchases 65 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Analog Devices by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $3.64 on Monday, hitting $197.24. The company had a trading volume of 879,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,553. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $202.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.78 and a 200-day moving average of $181.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.60%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.17.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

