First Financial Corp IN Has $168,000 Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 6,173.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,517 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 98,120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,353,320 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $454,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,341,761 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,698,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410,429 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,495,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,379,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,991 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $117,323,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,191,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,303,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:FCX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,520,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,813,864. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $59.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.03 and its 200-day moving average is $38.43.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

