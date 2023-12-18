Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 312 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 20.4% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 7.1% during the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Progressive by 0.4% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 38.2% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 8,851 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 270,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $155.40. The company had a trading volume of 674,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,766. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $165.57.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 8.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,772 shares of company stock worth $18,619,379 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

