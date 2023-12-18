Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is Grassi Investment Management’s 5th Largest Position

Grassi Investment Management lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 278,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up about 4.4% of Grassi Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $38,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 8.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,405 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,820 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 227.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 10,568 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $391,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.8 %

AMAT traded down $2.98 on Monday, hitting $158.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,760,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,964,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.22. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.68 and a 12-month high of $164.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.