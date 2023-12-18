Grassi Investment Management Boosts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Grassi Investment Management increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,785 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 1.6% of Grassi Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $13,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.2% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,087,000 after purchasing an additional 94,580 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.4% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.41. The company had a trading volume of 23,785,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,810,262. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $141.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.01 and its 200-day moving average is $112.15. The company has a market capitalization of $221.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,152.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.