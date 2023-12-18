Grassi Investment Management Has $8.93 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Grassi Investment Management raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,125 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,832 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of UBER stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $61.53. The company had a trading volume of 12,428,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,579,391. The firm has a market cap of $126.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.24 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $63.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,698,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.03.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

