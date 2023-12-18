Grassi Investment Management Sells 270 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Grassi Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $807,887,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 137,970.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,530,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,136,000 after buying an additional 4,526,816 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 567.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,639,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,756,000 after buying an additional 2,244,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,433,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,821,452,000 after buying an additional 1,852,099 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.22.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

NYSE:SPG traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.71. 395,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,672. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $146.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.46 and a 200 day moving average of $116.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The stock has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.58.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

