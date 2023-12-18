Grassi Investment Management Buys 1,403 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $6,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,643,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,605,440,000 after purchasing an additional 258,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,907,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,382,170,000 after acquiring an additional 279,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,066,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,150,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,989 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,823,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,347,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,658,000 after acquiring an additional 203,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CCI traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $113.15. 714,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,884,386. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.94. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $153.98.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 174.86%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

